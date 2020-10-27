Andrea Kay Borders (nee Holmes) passed away on October 6, 2020 at VITAS Hospice in Citrus County, Florida after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 73 years old. Born in Barre, VT on September 27, 1947.

Andrea loved to travel, especially with her husband Charlie. They had many adventures together and lived in too many places to list. After her husband, Charlie, passed away she chose to settle in Citrus County where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and numerous social groups.

Andrea is from West Fairlee, VT and attended Thetford Academy. She grew up the oldest of eight beloved siblings. She is survived by her children Michael Winship, Jr and Susan (Sargent) of Lecanto, Fl, Karen Sullivan and Kerry of Stratham, NH, Sheri Kimball and Jim of Boston, MA and stepdaughter Kimberly Borders of Dover, TN. Her seven grandchildren Drew, Megan, Madison, Michael, Jenna, Ellie and Jack. Also, her siblings Robert Holmes of Bridport, VT, Larry Holmes of Grafton, VT, Dean Hodge of Holderness, NH and Keith Hodge of Thetford Center, Vermont as well as her ex-husband and friend, Michael Winship, Sr of Crystal River, FL and her much loved (and overindulged) cat Dodger. Andrea is predeceased by her much missed husband and co-adventurer, Charlie Borders, parents Lester and Kathryn (Cilley) Holmes, siblings Ernie Holmes, Lois Hodge, Bonnie Mason and step-son David Borders.

There will be a small memorial service at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, FL on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00am. Pastor Chad Townsley will be officiating.

Andrea and Charlie will spend eternity together on Kentucky Lake, as were their wishes.

