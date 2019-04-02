Andrew Mackanin, age 99, of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 29, 2019. Andrew was born in Passaic, N.J. on January 3, 1920 to the late Andrew and Helena (Harvish) Mackanin. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of World War II. He then became a member of the Orange County, N.Y. Sheriff's Department, eventually retiring as a Captain after serving more than 20 years. Andrew was Russian Orthodox by faith and married to Anna (Kokinda) for 55 years until her passing on November 9, 1995. He an Anna made Citrus County, FL their home in 1986 after relocating from Pinellas County, FL and in their spare time enjoyed traveling the country in their R.V. Andrew also enjoyed visiting his wife's family in Europe. He had a love for animals especially Caroline, his parrot that he owned for many years and the dogs he had cared for and loved, Daisy, Princey and Candy.

Those left to mourn Andrew's passing include his daughter, Nancy Traverse and her husband Paul of Inverness, FL; brother, George Mackanin of Saddle Brook, N.J.; grandchildren: Nancy Ann, Robert, Sue, Cindy, Samuel and Melissa; fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his loving wife, Andrew was preceded in death by his daughter, Helen Falk; brothers: Michael, Joe and Bobby; and sister, Mary.

A funeral service of remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home where Andrew's granddaughter, Melissa Falk, will deliver a spiritual message. He will then be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 PM where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Friends may join Andrew's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.