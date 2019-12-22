|
Anibal Maldonado, age 71, of Inverness, FL passed away from those who love him in his home on Friday, December 13, 2019 with the caring support of hospice.
He was born at home on September 3, 1948 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. He was drafted into the Army in 1968 and served honorably for 2 years. Anibal was wounded while serving in Vietnam.
He and his wife Valerie moved from Maryland to Inverness in 2003 when he retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which he survived for 16 years.
In addition to his loving wife of 29 years, Valerie, those left to cherish Anibal's memory are his son, Anibal Maldonado; and daughter, Melisse Sheets; brother, Nelson Maldonado. He is also survived by Valerie's sons and grandchildren, his 4 grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews. There will be no remembrance service at his firm request.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fl.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019