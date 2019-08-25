|
|
Ann Carol "Nancy" Gibboney, age 81, of Hernando, FL and former Miami resident, passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on August 13, 2019.
Nancy was born in Orange, NJ on July 15, 1938. She worked as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for 26 years and was based out of Miami.
She relocated to Hernando, FL 18 years ago with her husband of 54 years, Philip Gibboney.
Nancy touched many lives with her laughter, smile, and generosity. She had a passion for reading, enjoyed cooking, and was an amazing cook.
Nancy always found time during the holidays to donate to some worthy cause enriching the lives of others. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her laughter will ring in our thoughts and her smile etched in our memories. Catholic by faith, she had a "BIG" heart.
In addition to her loving husband Philip, Nancy is survived by a stepson, Larry Gibboney of Salt Lake City, UT; a stepdaughter, Anita Gibboney of Doral, FL; brothers: Shaun Murphy of California, Jerry Murphy of New Jersey; and a sister, Maureen Cohen of Stuart, FL.
Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019