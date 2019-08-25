Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Gibboney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Carol Nancy Gibboney


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Carol Nancy Gibboney Obituary
Ann Carol "Nancy" Gibboney, age 81, of Hernando, FL and former Miami resident, passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on August 13, 2019.
Nancy was born in Orange, NJ on July 15, 1938. She worked as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for 26 years and was based out of Miami.
She relocated to Hernando, FL 18 years ago with her husband of 54 years, Philip Gibboney.
Nancy touched many lives with her laughter, smile, and generosity. She had a passion for reading, enjoyed cooking, and was an amazing cook.
Nancy always found time during the holidays to donate to some worthy cause enriching the lives of others. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her laughter will ring in our thoughts and her smile etched in our memories. Catholic by faith, she had a "BIG" heart.
In addition to her loving husband Philip, Nancy is survived by a stepson, Larry Gibboney of Salt Lake City, UT; a stepdaughter, Anita Gibboney of Doral, FL; brothers: Shaun Murphy of California, Jerry Murphy of New Jersey; and a sister, Maureen Cohen of Stuart, FL.
Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now