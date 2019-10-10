Ann Frances (Beckley) Carpenter, age 81 of Homosassa, Florida passed away July 24th, 2019. Ann was born June 4th, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky to Martin and Elizabeth (Walter) Beckley. Ann, and her husband Bill Carpenter, moved to Citrus County from Logan, Ohio in 2008. Ann was a longtime employee of J.C. Penney in Columbus, Ohio. Ann and Bill were active in the AmVets of Citrus County, and Ann had recently become a volunteer at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bill Carpenter, her sister Burnetta Seger of Louisville, Kentucky, and her sister Mary Lois Klein, also of Louisville, Kentucky.
She is survived by her former husband Norman Stowers of Clearwater, FL; her children Mary Jean Mapel (Bill) of Liberty Hill, TX; Brenda Stowers of London, UK; Chris Stowers (Elena) of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Deanna Garcia (Jim) of Anton, TX; and her grandchildren; Jacob Garcia and Marissa and Bryan Mapel.
Her eldest special needs son Billy, of Palm Harbor FL, recently passed away and has joined her in the afterlife.
Ann's memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019