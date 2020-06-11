Mrs. Ann Louise Lupo, age 94 of Sanford, Florida, died of natural causes on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Sanford, FL. She was born September 3, 1925 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of John Henry and Margaret (Mannix) Dooling. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Miami Florida. She moved to Beverly Hills, Florida in 1986. Mrs. Lupo was a member of Irish American Club, Catholic Woman's Club, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Beverly Hills Recreation Association, a volunteer at the Catholic Pregnancy Center, and School Volunteer for Citrus County Schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Ann and Bob Lupo loved to travel the United States visiting all the children and many of the National Parks. They also enjoyed cruising trips and went on a whitewater raft ride. Ann loved the holidays especially Christmas and Easter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Andrew Lupo, Her parents, her sisters Elizabeth Haley, Margret Haley, Mary Dooling, Janet Dooling, and her grandson Michael Whitney. Survivors include daughters, Nancy Whitney Peterson of Sanford FL, Susan Whitney Merrill of Winter Spring, FL. Sons, Harold Michael Whitney of Oakland, CA, and Thomas Hall Whitney of Houston, TX. Survivors also include 5 grandsons, the Willow Street Haley's and the Mountain Ave Haley's of Fitchburg, Mass.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Due to the restrictions on travel and gatherings by the COVID-19 virus, there will only be a graveside service with the Florida family members present. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later time.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.