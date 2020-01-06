Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
Ann M. Gilbert


1928 - 2019
Ann M. Gilbert Obituary
Ann M. Gilbert, 91, of Homosassa, Florida passed away December 19, 2019. She was born March 28, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Natalie and Sebastiana Monaco.
She lived in this area for 36 years moving here from New Jersey. While working, she was employed as an Office Manager and also was a caregiver in the healthcare industry.
Mrs. Gilbert was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. She enjoyed baking and was well known for her infamous "Banana Nut Bread."
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, five brothers, her husband, John E. Gilbert, daughter, Marie Gilbert, and grandson John D. Eggenhofer.
She is survived by three children, Anna Todorow of Salt Lake City, Utah, John (Melonie) Gilbert of Homosassa, Florida and Jeanne (Jack) Reuter of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, one sister, Rosemarie (Wayne) Rago of Salt Lake City, Utah, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on January 25th, 2020 11:00am at Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal River.
In lieu of flowers donations made to Hospice would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020
