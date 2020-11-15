1/1
Mrs. Ann M. Ice
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Ann M. Ice, 90, of Crystal River, FL who died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Lecanto, FL will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa with the Rev. Patti Aupperlee officiating.
Mrs. Ice was born on January 17, 1930 in Garrett, IN and was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Davisson) Wilkinson.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Saturday Sisters Bible Study Group, her Church Circle and the United Methodist Women.
A passionate reader and an avid crafter she was a longtime member of the GFWC Crystal River Women's Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ice.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Culver; 2 sons, Robert Ice and James Ice and her sister Doris Dyer along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Heifer International.
Services are under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Homosassa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved