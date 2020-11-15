The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Ann M. Ice, 90, of Crystal River, FL who died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Lecanto, FL will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa with the Rev. Patti Aupperlee officiating.
Mrs. Ice was born on January 17, 1930 in Garrett, IN and was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Davisson) Wilkinson.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Saturday Sisters Bible Study Group, her Church Circle and the United Methodist Women.
A passionate reader and an avid crafter she was a longtime member of the GFWC Crystal River Women's Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ice.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Culver; 2 sons, Robert Ice and James Ice and her sister Doris Dyer along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Heifer International.
Services are under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
