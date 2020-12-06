Anna L. Gowan of Inverness, FL passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side and while under the care of HPH Hospice on December 1, 2020 at the age of 90.
Anna was born to the late Palestine Wesley and Bertha May (Roland) Higginbotham in Cincinnati, OH on October 13, 1930.
In 1986 she married her husband Anthony E. "Tony" Gowan with whom she shared 36 years of loving marriage. She and Tony made Citrus County their home in 2000 after relocating from Bradenton Beach, FL.
Anna was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at the Highway 44 Church of God in Inverness. In her spare time she liked going to the beach and shopping. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Tony, those left to mourn Anna's passing include her sons: Michael Thomas Leece and Timothy Wesley Leece; her stepson, Eric James Gowan; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Daniel Leece in 2003; her daughter, Connie Ann Leece in 2018; one brother and one sister.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.