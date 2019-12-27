|
Mrs. Annamae Garrecht, age 82 years, of Inverness, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Hernando. She was born October 27, 1937 to Gordon and Pearline Riggs in Clendenin, West Virginia and came to Citrus County in 1961 after serving in the US Army in Texas. Mrs. Garrecht was a waitress at The Yardarm and the Pyramid Diner in Homosassa. She was a member of the First Church of God, Inverness. Surviving are her Husband of 26 years Mr. Paul Garrecht, Inverness; son: PJ Garrecht Jr., Inverness; 4 daughters: Theresa Bauknight, Muskogee, OK; Tammy Burns, Chester, VA; Pam Dunn, Homosassa, Peggy Panak, Dade City; 3 brothers: Joe Weible and Harry Riggs, both of Ohio; Peter Weaver, TX; 3 sisters: Orsie Riggs, Homosassa; Carol Hines, Newark, NJ; Brenda Headley, Jefferson, OH; and 4 grandchildren. Mrs. Garrecht's urn will be interred at a later date in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to HPH Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 West Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019