Anne C. Olshewsky, 95, of Hernando, FL., passed away on Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 at her home.

A native of Nashua, N.H., she was born Oct. 12, 1923 to Anthony and Amelia Sabaluaskas, one of two children. Anne attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA., from 1940 to 1944, earning her degree in voice. When Frank Sinatra came to town, she was one of a select group of young ladies who would be paid three dollars to greet and "scream" for him upon his arrival, in keeping with those days public relations customs. Anne was a gifted and talented singer and actress, but also during her professional working life, she was a radio personality with WOTW Radio in Nashua, as well as the co-owner and operator of Chesanne Hair Styling Studio, also in Nashua. Through her love of music, she held the distinct honor of singing for the John F. Kennedy presidential campaign in 1960. She had also worked as a crossing guard, music teacher and with a local radiology office here in Citrus County.

Anne moved here in 1987 from Nashua and was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, where she had served voluntarily in their music ministries, and was also known as a faithful and devoted "prayer warrior".

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester Olshewsky, on Aug. 19, 2015; two daughters: Mary Anne Maksalla and Christine Fuller, and a brother, John Sabaluaskas. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Olshewsky, Hernando, FL; grandsons Matthew Fuller of Amherst, N.H. and Jeremy Fuller (wife Christina) of Wolfeboro, N.H. and great granddaughters Ellie and Charlotte Fuller, also of Wolfeboro, N.H.

A memorial mass at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL is planned for a date in the near future. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary