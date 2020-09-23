Anne Christina Pitts of Inverness, FL passed away at her home while under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice on September 21, 2020 at the age of 84. Anne was born in Queens, NY on February 27, 1936 to the late Joseph and Rose (Autorino) Oddi. She was married to her loving husband Michael Ernest Pitts for 55 years until his passing on December 15, 2017. Anne and Michael made Citrus County their home in 1974 after relocating from New York. She was Catholic by faith and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. In her youth, Anne studied dance and was an extremely graceful and gifted ballerina. She was a dance instructor for a number of years and had auditioned for the Radio City Rockettes. Anne would also entertain at various functions including weddings. She will be remembered as an incredible lady that had a great empathy for others and was extremely kind. She loved her family and was absolutely thrilled to be a grandmother and a great grandmother. Anne was the embodiment of the virtue and values that were instilled in her by her parents.

Those left to mourn Anne's passing include her sons: Steven and Michael Pitts, both of Inverness, Gary Pitts of Oregon City, OR; daughter, Michele Peterson and her husband Jim of Parker, CO; brother, Joseph A. Oddi and his wife Anne of Wantagh, NY; grandchildren: Tiffany Hiebert, Dominic Pitts and great granddaughter, Anna Michele Hiebert.

The Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Tim Cummings and Father Claudius Mganga, Celebrants. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. The procession to the church will depart at 10:45 AM. Following the Mass, Anne will be laid to rest with her husband at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills. After the service, the family will have a reception at the family home where they will break bread and share memories. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

