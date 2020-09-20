1/1
Anne F Palmer
1945 - 2020
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Anne F Palmer, loving wife, mother of two children and grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 75 in her home in Hernando, FL.
Anne was born on January 30, 1945 in Astoria, NY to Elizabeth (Weiland) and Joseph White. She had three sisters, Joan Fader, Patricia Baker and Lois White. On February 14, 1976 she married Burkhardt (Bucky) Palmer. They raised a daughter and son, Susan and Kevin, in Elmont, NY. She graduated from Molloy College as an RN and was a school nurse at Uniondale School District until she retired and moved with her husband to Hernando, FL in 2002.
Anne loved being a grandmother to her sons' three children, Alyssa, Brenden and Ceira. She had a passion for cruising and traveling. She also loved to garden and bird watch in her backyard, next to the lake. Anne was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace in Beverly Hills. She cared deeply about others, volunteering with Citris Co Sherriff advocating for seniors and with various groups helping the homeless. She was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion and the VFW. She will be remembered for her love of life and kind nature.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and her mother, Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bucky, her two children, Susan and Kevin, her daughter-in-law Desiree, her grandchildren, Alyssa, Brenden and Ceira, and her sisters Joan, Patricia and Lois. She is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.
Anne will be laid to rest at Bushnell National Cemetery in the spring and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at that time.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their care of Anne in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, Florida 34460 in memory of Anne Palmer.
Funeral arrangements compassionately under the direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
