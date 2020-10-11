Anne Jane (O'Shea) Broadbent, (known as Annie or Janie or Gram to many), a phenomenal teacher, coach, mother, wife and grandmother, died of complications from cancer on Oct. 2, 2020 at age 85.
Anne was born on December 16, 1934 and raised in Marcellus, New York to Thomas and Mary Reynolds O'Shea, the older sister of Edward. At Marcellus High School, she was an outstanding softball player. She graduated from Brockport State Teachers College in 1961 with a BS degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation and a minor in Social Studies.
Anne married Ronald Broadbent in 1956 and lived in Attica, New York where Ron was teaching. Kathy and Barbie were born there and in 1959 the family moved to Brockport, New York; where Patti was born.
In 1961 Anne took a job teaching Social Studies at nearby Holley Central School District where she was affectionately nicknamed "Gram" by her students for her wisdom and calm. She also became involved in coaching several girls' sports. Two years later a Physical Education position opened up and Gram began what would become a very successful coaching career. For a period of time Anne was the Holley Athletic Director and as such she and Ron became the only husband and wife Athletic Directors in New York State.
Over nearly 30 years she coached softball, volleyball, basketball, and her favorite, soccer. Among many honors she was selected Coach of the Year in the Genesee-Orleans League, won a Section V Championship and advanced to the NY State Semifinals in her division. She also had the honor of having one of her soccer players selected to the National Soccer Coaches Association All America Team. The year she retired from teaching and coaching the students dedicated their yearbook to her, and at the annual senior awards assembly, her players read several testimonials to her: she was not only a teacher and coach, but a life mentor to many of them.
In appreciation of her soccer teams, Gram hosted an annual end of season steak roast at her home in Brockport which eventually became a Christmas tree decorating event. Her home was also a popular gathering spot for family, friends, neighbors and work colleagues; she and Ron often threw faculty gatherings.
Anne was devoted to her three girls and, while juggling her more than full-time career, also enjoyed sewing clothes for them as well as shopping for their fancy Christmas and Easter ensembles, which they paraded (sometimes unenthusiastically!) for all to see. In keeping with the occasion, Anne would also don colorful and festive Easter bonnets. She had a great sense of humor and her girls loved her contagious and sometimes uncontrollable laugh. She was an inspirational role model, and her dedication and determination enabled her to strike a healthy balance between career and homelife at a time when a working mother was not the norm.
Anne loved to travel, and school vacations were full of car trips up and down the East Coast. She also loved to collect china and, in her home, displayed several collections she had accumulated over the years: including porcelain birds, Belleek and other fine china, Waterford crystal, as well as collectible plates. She had a very green thumb, successfully growing just about every plant she touched: Her house and yards always displayed beautiful plants and flowers.
Upon her retirement in 1990 Anne and Ron moved to Sugarmill Woods in Citrus County Florida. Anne joined the Civic Association Board of Directors and served as President for a period of time. She also bowled and eventually became a golf addict, holding several positions in the association golf leagues and was a member of the Ladies Traveling Team for several years. She became a collector of golf shoes and had matching accessories for every occasion.
In addition to golf Anne loved to play (very competitively) dominoes, ten pennies, Hands and Foot and board games. She was also an avid reader, sometimes whipping through two or three novels a week. She loved and lavished attention on all of her dogs, usually of the Terrier breed. She was also an avid birder, meticulously compiling lists of all the birds that she has observed into her bird books. The binoculars were always at the ready.
Her daughters and their families were her pride and joy: because they lived up north, she and Ron made annual road trips, stopping in North Carolina, Virginia and New York and in later years spending a week at Lake George in the Adirondacks before heading back south. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up into fine young adults, happily partaking in many of their holiday and birthday celebrations as well as athletic endeavors and musical presentations. She also enjoyed taking longer and more ambitious trips traveling overseas and throughout the United States in the last couple of decades. Ireland, the home of her ancestors, was her favorite and she and Ron made several trips. Her last big trip was to Alaska by air and cruise ship for 17 days to celebrate her 60th wedding Anniversary.
Anne was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987. While undergoing her treatments she continued to teach every day. In 1990 after she moved to Florida, there was a second bout of breast cancer which she also fought through. Her determination and courage helped her through these many brushes and her compassion benefitted many others as she shared her experiences with other women battling cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald Broadbent; her brother Edward O'Shea and his wife Marie of Camillus, New York; her daughter Kathleen (William) Horne and grandchildren Dan, Will and Helen of Purcellville, Virginia; daughter Barbara (Clifford) Sorel of Salisbury, North Carolina; and daughter Patricia (Aaron) Sicherman of Liverpool, New York as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Homosassa, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wilder Funeral Homes. For those wishing to honor Anne's memory, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity
be made in her name. Plans for a celebration of Anne's life will be announced at a future date.