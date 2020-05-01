|
Anne Elizabeth King, 36, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Anne was born in Leesburg, FL on September 20, 1983 to Donald King and Cynthia Bostic King.
Anne was a lifelong resident of Inverness, attending Inverness Primary, Inverness Middle and Citrus High schools. She was a 2019 graduate of the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg Campus. Anne was a former member of Ft. Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness and was currently a member of the Starkey Road Baptist Church in Largo. She was a marketing representative for the Pinch-a-Penny Company.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Cynthia King of Inverness; her father, Donald King of Floral City; her brother, Jason King and his wife Nichole of Dunedin, FL; two nephews: Noah and Jonah King of Spring Hill; her aunt and uncle and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life S.ervice for Anne will be conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Ft. Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness, with Pastor Marne Palmani and Pastor Dave Maddox, officiating. Burial will follow at the Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa. Friends may call at church from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Dr., Tampa, FL 33625. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 1, 2020