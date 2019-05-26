Annette Grace Rice, 75 of Crystal River, FL went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ May 22, 2019 on a beautiful morning surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving Mother, faithful caring wife and friend to all. Believing in unconditional love. She lived her life by the word of God, taking care of her husband and her family. Her home always glowed with her touch.

She is survived by her loving husband Al Rice of Crystal River, son Vincent Damaio of Boston, MA, Kevin Rice of Citrus Springs, FL, sister and brother-in-law Doris and Kenny Rossiter of Wesley Chapel, FL, sister in-law Denise Gutowski and husband Mike of New Port Richey, FL, special friends Fred and Barbara Standard of Crystal River, FL, cousins, nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Rose and her father Norbert Bolton, grandson Taylor Damaio of Nashua, NH, and two brothers Sonny and Michael Bolton.

A celebration of life service will be arranged at the convenience of the family. Cremation care is under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary