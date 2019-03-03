Anthony George Magdon passed away at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a long bout with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on February 10, 1965 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. When he was six years old he moved to Clearwater, Florida, with his family. They then moved to Citrus County in 1977.

Tony was a hard worker and always loved a challenge, giving his all to everything that he did. He really enjoyed auto repair and was the previous owner of Florida Automatic Transmissions in Lecanto. He moved out of the state for many years and returned to Florida in 2010, residing in New Port Richey. He continued working until he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013. He was a fighter and kept active as long as he could. He then filled his days caring for his dogs and even took in several strays. He not only had a big heart for dogs, but also for people, often giving his friends a place to stay. He moved to Crystal River in 2017 to be close to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. In spite of his illness, he maintained a great sense of humor and had a warm welcoming smile. He will be missed!

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gary Fuller. Tony is survived by his mother Dorothy Fuller of Crystal River and father, Anthony G. Magdon of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; two brothers: John Magdon of Jacksonville and Barry Fuller of Ocala; one sister, Francine (Jim) Doolittle of Inverness and many other close family members.

Private cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

