Anthony "Tony" Guy Sparacino, Jr., of Inverness, FL passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on March 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Tony was born in Hammond, IN on October 9, 1947 to the late Clarice (Hoover) and Anthony Sparacino, Sr. On July 22, 1972 he married the love of his life, Peggy (Parker) and together they made Florida their home in 1973 after relocating from Indiana. They eventually made Citrus County their home in 1983. A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, he owned and operated Trikes by Tony in Inverness where, for a number of years, he was the #1 dealer for California Sidecar. In 2006 he sold his business in Inverness but due to his overwhelming success with California Sidecar products, he was persuaded to go to work for them as a Marketing Specialist in 2007. Tony drove the California Sidecar rig with Peggy by his side, attending rallies and shows throughout the country, detailing their experiences and stories. He was employed by them for 12 years.
In addition to his loving wife Peggy, those left to mourn Tony's passing include his children: Richard Sparacino of Inverness, FL, Bobby Watkins of Nikomas, FL, Sandra Watkins of Floral City, FL; brothers: Tim, Michael, Keith; sisters: Mary, Marge, Antonette, Trina, Tammy, Marilyn, Karen; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a great many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Phillip in early 2020.
A celebration of Tony's wonderful life will be held at the Chas E. Davis
Funeral Home on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 3 PM and will be conducted by Flo Langley of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church in Floral City, FL. Friends are invited to join Tony's family in visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020