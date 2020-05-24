|
Anthony Guy "Tony" Sparacino, Jr. passed away at his home on March 30, 2020 at the age of 72. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Flo Langley of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church. Friends are invited to join Tony's family in visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020