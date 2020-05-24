Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Anthony G. "Tony" Sparacino Jr.

Anthony Guy "Tony" Sparacino, Jr. passed away at his home on March 30, 2020 at the age of 72. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Flo Langley of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church. Friends are invited to join Tony's family in visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020
