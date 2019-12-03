|
Mr. Anthony John Caponigro, 55, of Inverness, FL died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Caponigro was born on August 6, 1964. He and his wife Maria had recently retired as very successful franchisees from Snap On Tools, which they ran side by side every day. Anthony loved riding his motorcycles he was particularly proud of his 1980 Yamaha Midnight Special that he got when he was 18 years old. His proudest moment in recent times was that his Son Anthony (Tony) Caponigro had begun a successful career as a paramedic. He was preceded in death by his father, Armando Caponigro.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Caponigro, his mother Mary Caponigro and his son Anthony Joseph Caponigro of Gainesville, FL. His stepson, Billy Barton of Crystal River, FL his step-daughter Shari Pealer of Inverness, FL, his brother, Albert Caponigro of Inverness, FL. Also surviving is his grandson, Cayden Grigsby of Dallas, TX, his granddaughter, Alexis Buchanan of Keystone Heights, FL, his nephew, Roberto Ribeca of Inverness, FL and his niece, Stella Caponigro of Inverness, FL. Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019