Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
Lecanto, FL
Anthony M. Vacca


Anthony M. Vacca Obituary
Anthony M. Vacca, 78, of Lecanto, FL passed away March 24, 2019 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Health Care Hospice. He was born on August 3, 1940 to Alphonso and Mary Vacca in Jersey City, New Jersey. Anthony was a dedicated family man steeped in Old World Italian Tradition. He was dedicated to his career in Information Technology.
After retirement about 15 years ago, Anthony moved to the area from Wyckoff, New Jersey. He served as the President of the New Jersey Club, the Membership Coordinator of the Citrus Italian American Club of Inverness, a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with St. Scholastica Catholic Church and a member of the Fishing Club of Beverly Hills.
Anthony was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He always had a smile on his face, was friendly and helpful to friends and neighbors. Anthony loved to travel and enjoyed trips with friends to casinos. He enjoyed trips to Biloxi, MS, and went on more than 50 cruises. His greatest trip was when he went to Italy. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Vacca; children Angela (Adam) Blumberg, Anthony Vacca, Jr., and Brenda (Todd) Petreins; sister Frances Vacca and granddaughter Cayla Blumberg.
Visitation will be held from 2PM-6PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto with a Rosary being offered at 5PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial donations be made to Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL an also to Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019
