Antoinette "Toni" Higinbotham


1940 - 2019
Antoinette "Toni" Higinbotham Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Higinbotham, 79, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1940 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Josephine Ziemba.
After being a seasonal resident of Florida since 1994, Mrs. Higinbotham moved to Lecanto permanently from Pennsylvania in 2014. She was Catholic by faith. She loved her family dearly. Playing golf was her passion, as she won a women's club championship in 1988. Bingo, bridge and bowling were next in line.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William "Bill" Higinbotham; and sister, Marlene Nickler. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Jack Higinbotham of Lecanto, FL; son, Scott Higinbotham and his wife Randi of Lutz, FL; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Jordan and Mia; and two brothers, Stanley "Iggy" Ziemba and Jimmy Ziemba; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy of Edmond, OK. A private family ceremony was held where she was laid to rest.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
