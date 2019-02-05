|
|
Antoni Gazulli, age 77, of Crystal River, FL passed away February 3, 2019 at Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center in Crystal River, FL. Antoni was born on December 30, 1941 in Lezhe, Albania to Preke and Taze Gazulli. He came to Citrus County in 1992 from Brooklyn, NY.
Survived by his wife Jane M Gazulli; four children, Lisa Gazulli Gonzalez and her husband, Eli, Kristina Gazulli, Jennifer Gazulli Propst and her husband, Brian, Filip Gazulli and his wife Christina; one sister, Gjyste Selmani; one brother, Filip Gazulli; eight grandchildren, Eladio Gonzalez, Anthony Gonzalez, Haley Propst, Gia Gonzalez, Camryn Propst, Filip Gazulli, Madilyn Gazulli and Brian Propst; numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019