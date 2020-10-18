The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Archie Lunsford, age 88 years, of Homosassa, will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. John McLean officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
, 21756 State Road 54, Suite 101, Lutz, FL 33549 or Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
He was born October 3, 1932 in Clover Bottom, Kentucky to Charlie and Mary Ellie (Johnson) Lunsford and passed away Tuesday, October 13 in Homosassa. Mr. Lunsford was a retired truck driver; a member of Faith Baptist Church, Homosassa and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son: Drake Lunsford and a granddaughter: Jessica Lunsford. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Ruth Romine Lunsford; 2 sons: Paul Anthony Lunsford and Mark Alan Lunsford; a daughter: Susan D. Lunsford; 2 Sisters: Alma Combs and Norma Jean Abbott; 12 Grandchildren; 29 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory.