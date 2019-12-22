Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardis Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardis L. "Sunny" Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardis L. "Sunny" Price Obituary
Ardis L. "Sunny" Price, 74, of Yankeetown, Florida passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by her dear friends under the loving care of Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto.
She was the Owner/Broker of River Coast Realty for more than 37 years and very well known in the Real Estate Industry. She was an avid fisherman, a race boat operator and thoroughly enjoyed her airboat and Harley Motorcycle. She readily provided for numerous abandoned pets throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Jon Price in July of 2019. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 641270 Beverly Hills, Florida 34464.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral home and Crematory, Crystal River., 74, of Yankeetown, Florida passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by her dear friends under the loving care of Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto.
She was the Owner/Broker of River Coast Realty for more than 37 years and very well known in the Real Estate Industry. She was an avid fisherman, a race boat operator and thoroughly enjoyed her airboat and Harley Motorcycle. She readily provided for numerous abandoned pets throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Jon Price in July of 2019. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 641270 Beverly Hills, Florida 34464.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now