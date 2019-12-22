|
Ardis L. "Sunny" Price, 74, of Yankeetown, Florida passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by her dear friends under the loving care of Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto.
She was the Owner/Broker of River Coast Realty for more than 37 years and very well known in the Real Estate Industry. She was an avid fisherman, a race boat operator and thoroughly enjoyed her airboat and Harley Motorcycle. She readily provided for numerous abandoned pets throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Jon Price in July of 2019. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 641270 Beverly Hills, Florida 34464.
, 74, of Yankeetown, Florida passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by her dear friends under the loving care of Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019