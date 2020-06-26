Arlene (Woodside) Elwell
Arlene Woodside Elwell, 94, of Inverness, FL, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Inverness, FL. She was born in Medford, MA to Chester and Blanche Woodside.
Arlene enjoyed golfing, visiting Maine and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, going on walks and being active.
She is survived by stepson: Donald Elwell of Fall River, MA; grandchildren: Sharon, Donny, Michael, Michelle and Kenny and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Elwell; parents: Blanche and Chester Woodside, stepsons: Robert Elwell and Bruce Elwell; and grandchildren: David Elwell and Linda Elwell-Battaglia.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Massachusetts. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 26, 2020.
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
