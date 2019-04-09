Arlene Guckenberger, 83, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away March 19, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 25, 1935. Arlene graduated from St. Marys, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was married to Ralph on January 29, 1965. Arlene worked as a permit clerk for The City of Naples for 25 years. She was a member of LIghthouse Baptist Church and had a passion for animals. She was survived by her daughter Donna (Bret) Bayless, grandchildren Stevan and Shane Presley and Tekia and Shakira Smith and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her son Tony Hess, 2 step-children, Tim Guckenberger and Debra Smith and 4 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, April 13, 2019, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 974 W G Martinelli Blvd.,Citrus Springs, FL 33434.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Guckenberger.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019