Armand William (Bill) Grosze was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 30, 1932, the son of Theodore and Augusta (Gussie) Grosze.

Armand (as he was called by his family) known as Bill when he entered the service, had an idyllic childhood in Lake Charles. What his family lacked in money, they made up for in love and adventure. Armand's childhood read like a Mark Twain novel. From swinging on vines in the bayou to contracting lockjaw because of a boyhood prank (involving a rusty tin can). Convinced that young Armand was near death, he received a blessing from his Lutheran pastor and the town dedicated a football game in his honor. Much like Tom Sawyer, he sprang back to life and practically attended his own memorial. Armand excelled in music, particularly the piano, percussion and singing as well as writing. He graduated in 1949 from High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana and later received a law degree.

Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1955, and was stationed in Africa. After his discharge, Bill decided to settle in St. Petersburg, Florida and worked as a private investigator for Retail Credit. On December 4, 1959, Bill was united in marriage to Judith Ann Skaggs of Mooresville, Indiana. The couple resided in St. Petersburg, eventually settling in Orlando, Florida and were blessed with three children, Teri, Lori and David.

Bill worked in the insurance business for 35 years, starting with Crum and Forster Insurance and then American States Insurance Company where he worked for 30 years. Bill retired as a Senior Vice President of Claims at the company home office in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Bill, Judy and David lived for seven years.

Bill and Judy happily retired to Homosassa, Florida in 1999 and have been members of Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto ever since. Bill has joyfully served his Lord and the people of Faith in many capacities and was most proud of his involvement on the building committee and as an elder.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed sports, especially tennis and football. For thirty years, Bill could be found on tennis courts early Saturday mornings playing matches with friends. Amongst other things, he loved boating, fishing, hunting, travel, going out to eat with family and friends and the Gulf of Mexico.

Above all, Bill loved the Lord, the Lutheran church, his beloved wife, Judith Ann, his family and his precious friends.

Bill was called to his eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three sisters, Virginia, Naomi and Laverne and two brothers, Theodore and Martin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy, three children: Teri Walker and husband Jerry of Palm Harbor, Florida, Lori Jones and her husband David of Lovingston, Virginia, David Grosze and his wife Noel of Indianapolis, Indiana; and eight grandchildren Robert Ferrera, Taylor Ferrera, Andrew Mahan, Christopher Mahan, Orion Grosze, Phoenix Grosze and Lyra Grosze; brothers-in-law Frederick Buckner, Ernest Werren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

"This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it."

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery with full military Honors. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of arrangements.

