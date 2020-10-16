Arnold Pride, 82, of Lecanto, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Arnold was born August 14, 1938 in Stony Creek, Virginia to Richard and Sarah Pride. He grew up in New York City where he attended the New York School of Printing. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961. He was stationed at the Anacostia Naval Air Station in Washington DC and the Port Lyautey, Morocco Naval Air Station where he played the drums in the Navy Band. He returned to the United States and married his best friend Lorraine Pride. He became a motorman for the New York City Transit Authority and retired after 28 years of dedicated service.

Arnold moved to Lecanto, Florida in 1999. He was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, the Afro-American Club of Citrus County, and the New York City Transit Retirees of Florida. He was always the life of the party with a story to tell, or good advice if needed. He also loved music and was a jazz enthusiast.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Pride; son, Barry Howard Pride; daughter, Simone Geness; three granddaughters, Dana Tenebruso, Janee Maysles (Philip), Arielle Watkins; two great grandsons, Anthony Tenebruso, Jr. and Elijah Maysles; and a host of relatives and friends.

