Arthur C. Jernberg, age 87, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away March 29, 2020 at Bayfront Seven Rivers Hospital. He was born in Belle Vernon, PA to the late Arthur E. and Emma Konecheck Jernberg.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Sandra Jernberg, three daughters, Lynn (Bob) Stein of Boise, ID, Jill (Jim) Smolen of Annapolis, MD, and Beth (Joe) Ruiz of Foothill Ranch, CA; eight grandchildren, Reed Stein, Paxton Stein, Alex Smolen, Andrew Smolen, Ryan Smolen, Kayla Ruiz, Nick Ruiz and Adam Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Harper Stein; a sister, Lois Hickey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Smolen.
He was a veteran of the US Army. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HPH Hospice (2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461) or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442).
Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020