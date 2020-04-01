Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur C. Jernberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He is survived by his wife, Lois Sandra Jernberg, three daughters, Lynn (Bob) Stein of Boise, ID, Jill (Jim) Smolen of Annapolis, MD, and Beth (Joe) Ruiz of Foothill Ranch, CA; eight grandchildren, Reed Stein, Paxton Stein, Alex Smolen, Andrew Smolen, Ryan Smolen, Kayla Ruiz, Nick Ruiz and Adam Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Harper Stein; a sister, Lois Hickey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Smolen.

He was a veteran of the US Army. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HPH Hospice (2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461) or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442).

