Arthur Charles Fischofer, age 81, Inverness, FL passed away September 15, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Charles was born in New Orleans, LA on May 6, 1938 to the late Arthur Charles Fischofer, Sr. and Ruth Lacas Fischofer and came to this area from Orlando in 2005. He was a retired manager in the automotive repair business and member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. He was a very proud graduate from the University of Miami and then served our country in the U.S. Army.
Charles, better known to his family and many friends as Charlie, was an avid outdoorsman, a boater, hunter and fisherman. As a younger man he spent many hours air boating in the Everglades. More recently, he and his family enjoyed fishing and diving for scallops in the Gulf near the family retreat at Horseshoe Beach. Charles also thoroughly enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for many years plus watching and attending the Major League Baseball Games especially the Boston Red Sox.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of
56 years, Joan (Carrow) Fischofer; 3 children: Craig W. Fischofer and his wife Holly, Spring Hill, FL; Arthur Charles Fischofer, III and his wife Margaret, Augusta, GA; Susan Amanda Floyd and husband Robert, Augusta, GA; 7 grandchildren: Bryce, Kelsie, Brent, Connor, Emily, Elizabeth and Charles, IV; He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Martin.
The Requiem Eucharist Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Margaret's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Fr. Eugene Reuman, celebrant. Committal services will follow in the church's memorial garden. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory is assisting the family.
If someone would like to donate funds to the Horseshoe Beach Fireworks Fund. Contact: Nikki Selph at Horseshoe Beach Fireworks Fund Donations, P.O.Box 244, Horseshoe Beach, Florida 32648 or email: [email protected].
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019