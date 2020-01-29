ARTHUR LAWRENCE LUEBBE
1941-2020
After a long illness, Arthur "Art" Luebbe died peacefully at home in Crystal River, FL on January 13, 2020, at the age of 78. Art is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan Luebbe.
Art was born on May 14, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Frank Luebbe and Mary Louise Herbers Luebbe. In addition to his wife, Art is survived by his sisters, Janice Wiethorn of Cincinnati, OH and Maricarol Magill of Freehold, NJ. He is also survived by his children, Joyce Spencer, Houston, TX, Thomas Luebbe, Portland, OR and "adopted" daughter, Theresa Benson of Orlando, FL. Surviving grandchildren are Jacob Spencer, Jordan Spencer, Tiffany Conklin and Jessica Conklin.
Arrangements are private with a family memorial in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in his memory to Art's favorite local charity, Citrus County Blessings (citruscountyblessings.org).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020