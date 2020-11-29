Arthur Maloy Kelly, age 58, of Crystal River, FL passed away November 22, 2020 in Seven Rivers Hospital. Mr. Kelly was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 27, 1961 to the late Malone and Lucille (Jordan) Kelly and moved to Citrus County over 30 years ago from Oxford, FL.
He was a natural born mechanic and tinkerer of all trades. His passion was outboard motors, and he spent his career working in the boating industry. A thrill-seeker at heart, Maloy loved all things racing - boats, cars, and motorcycles. As a young man, he raced dirt bikes and on any given Saturday, you could find him under the lights at Citrus County Speedway, chasing that checkered flag.
Maloy never knew a stranger. On many occasions, he would go missing while in a public place with Kim, only to be later found with a new-found friend.
Maloy was also a proud member of the Crystal River Church of God. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. The many lives he brought to know the Lord and the footprints he left in our hearts will be his legacy. As we move forward, Maloy would want everyone to know Jesus and treat others as brothers and sisters of the Lord.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Kimberley (Miller) Kelly, Crystal River, FL; two daughters: Amber Peterson and her husband, James of Palm Bay, FL; Shawna Riggs, and husband Patrick of New Port Richey, FL; one sister, Christine "Tina" Lawler, Inverness; two grandchildren: Logan and Adyson Peterson. He was predeceased by his brother, Warren Kelly.
A Celebration of Life for Maloy is schedule for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Crystal River Church of God with Pastors Ronnie Reed and Justin Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City.
The family will receive visitors at the church from 12 Noon. Guests in attendance are requested to wear masks.
Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory assisted the family.
