1/1
Arthur Maloy Kelly
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Maloy Kelly, age 58, of Crystal River, FL passed away November 22, 2020 in Seven Rivers Hospital. Mr. Kelly was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 27, 1961 to the late Malone and Lucille (Jordan) Kelly and moved to Citrus County over 30 years ago from Oxford, FL.
He was a natural born mechanic and tinkerer of all trades. His passion was outboard motors, and he spent his career working in the boating industry. A thrill-seeker at heart, Maloy loved all things racing - boats, cars, and motorcycles. As a young man, he raced dirt bikes and on any given Saturday, you could find him under the lights at Citrus County Speedway, chasing that checkered flag.
Maloy never knew a stranger. On many occasions, he would go missing while in a public place with Kim, only to be later found with a new-found friend.
Maloy was also a proud member of the Crystal River Church of God. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. The many lives he brought to know the Lord and the footprints he left in our hearts will be his legacy. As we move forward, Maloy would want everyone to know Jesus and treat others as brothers and sisters of the Lord.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Kimberley (Miller) Kelly, Crystal River, FL; two daughters: Amber Peterson and her husband, James of Palm Bay, FL; Shawna Riggs, and husband Patrick of New Port Richey, FL; one sister, Christine "Tina" Lawler, Inverness; two grandchildren: Logan and Adyson Peterson. He was predeceased by his brother, Warren Kelly.
A Celebration of Life for Maloy is schedule for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Crystal River Church of God with Pastors Ronnie Reed and Justin Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City.
The family will receive visitors at the church from 12 Noon. Guests in attendance are requested to wear masks.
Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory assisted the family.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Crystal River Church of God
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Crystal River Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved