The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Arthur H Metzger, age 91, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Hernando, will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills. Friends may call from 1:00 until the time of the service Friday.

He was born January 21, 1928 in New York City to Edward and Lillian (Briggs) Metzger and moved to Hernando in 1974 from Queens, NY. He passed away May 19, 2019 in Henderson, NV. He was a retired boilermaker; a WWII Navy Veteran; and very active in Boy Scouts. He was also a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was one of the founders of the Hernando Democratic Club and a former Democratic State Committeeman.

Mr. Metzger was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Dorothy Lindemann Metzger, and 3 sons: Arthus H. Metzger Jr., Steven L. Metzger, and Louis A. Metzger. He is survived by son 2 daughters: Lillian M. Thomas, of Awendaw, SC; Mary Mitchell, Henderson, NV; and 18 grandchildren.