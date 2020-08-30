Mr. Arthur "Art" Thomas McNally, age 59 of Inverness, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Lecanto, Florida. Art was born May 7, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Arthur Patrick and Madelyn Jeha McNally.

A long-time resident of Inverness, FL, Art worked as a HVAC Technician for many years with Butler Heating and Air, Inc. Art liked to play golf and mostly enjoyed the Tampa Bay Rays, Lightning and Buccaneers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by daughter, Katelyn McNally, grandchildren Wyatt and Greenlee McNally; his loving girlfriend, Lori Radford; sisters: Kathleen (Jay) Bandi, and Carol Russo, brothers: Thomas (Debbie) McNally and Dennis (Judith) McNally; nieces and nephews: Erin, Jimmy, Kelli, Kacy, Ryan, Brennan, Kaley Rose, Bryanna, Tommy and Meghan.

Art will be missed and always loved by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Nature Coast Church in Homosassa, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Art's name to the HPH Hospice, 2939 N. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461.

