1/1
Arthur Thomas "Art" McNally
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Arthur "Art" Thomas McNally, age 59 of Inverness, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Lecanto, Florida. Art was born May 7, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Arthur Patrick and Madelyn Jeha McNally.
A long-time resident of Inverness, FL, Art worked as a HVAC Technician for many years with Butler Heating and Air, Inc. Art liked to play golf and mostly enjoyed the Tampa Bay Rays, Lightning and Buccaneers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by daughter, Katelyn McNally, grandchildren Wyatt and Greenlee McNally; his loving girlfriend, Lori Radford; sisters: Kathleen (Jay) Bandi, and Carol Russo, brothers: Thomas (Debbie) McNally and Dennis (Judith) McNally; nieces and nephews: Erin, Jimmy, Kelli, Kacy, Ryan, Brennan, Kaley Rose, Bryanna, Tommy and Meghan.
Art will be missed and always loved by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Nature Coast Church in Homosassa, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Art's name to the HPH Hospice, 2939 N. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved