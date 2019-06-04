Arvid William Swanson, age 90, Inglis, FL passed away at home on June 2019 under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Mr. Swanson was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 3, 1929 to the late Arvid and Dorothy Swanson and moved to this area in 1993 from North Miami, FL. He was a retired Security Officer and served our country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He served with the 1st Battalio, 3rd Marine Division. He retired as a Gunnery Sergeant with 23 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory are 5 children: Patrick Swanson and wife Anne of Sugarloaf Key, FL; Christopher Swanson, Tallahassee, FL; Claudia Swanson of Pompano Beach, FL; Laura Lee Ward and husband, Wesley of Tallahassee, FL, and Timothy Hsieh; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild;

2 Nieces, Linda Ambraz and husband, Pete, and Karen Webb. Another son, Carl Swanson, preceded him in death.

Graveside Military Honors will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery on June 6, 2019 at 10:00 with the Marine Corps League officiating. Family and friends may gather at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home at 9:00 and follow the cortege to the cemetery. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary