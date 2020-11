Arvilla L. Johnson, 81, of Inverness, passed away November 23, 2020 under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. A Celebration of Life for Arvilla will be conducted on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM, from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Burial will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store