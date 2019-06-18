Services Chas E. Davis Funeral Home 3075 S. Florida Ave. Inverness , FL 34450 (352) 726-8323 Graveside service 1:00 PM Fero Memorial Gardens Resources More Obituaries for Audrey Shallcross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey L. Shallcross

Obituary Condolences Flowers Audrey Louise Shallcross, 89, passed from death June 10, 2019 to life to join her beloved George, only son Gary, brother Wayne, parents, Edith and John Dupler and nephew Kenneth Hodson.

Audrey (Mom) attended Abbington Hospital School of nursing in Philadelphia. She was a secretary in the loan department for Penn Mutual. She met the love of her life when she was sent to the "Jackpot" to buy ice cream for her mother, a diabetic, for whom sweets were her only pleasure. She and George were married to start she thought, a quiet life as the wife of a psychology teacher, Instead, Dad enlisted his junior year of college for WWII and spent 90 days on the front. With a lifelong interest in flying, Dad began his career in the Army after graduating college from F&M, and Mom's "career" as the perfect Army Colonel's wife began. They traveled throughout the US and Europe. They were at Ft. Rucker, Ft. Polk, Ft. Benning, Ft. Campbell, Ft. Leavenworth, Washington DC (assigned to the Pentagon), and Maxwell Air Force Base, and had assignments abroad in Stuttgart and Ansbach, Germany and London, England. Audrey maintained the fort and a meticulous household, raising 4 children when George was sent on short tours (and long ones) to South Korea and Vietnam twice.

Audrey was a seamstress, exceptional cook, decorator, Red Cross volunteer coordinator and most of all devoted wife and mother. She always wanted to do the right thing and was a caring kind person. She was active as a den mother, Girl Scout/Brownie leader and all around driver. She supported everyone in all activities of choice, including swim team, tennis and sometimes of the "parents" choice: summer camp. Being a seamstress, she was always called upon to make costumes for her children's plays and even cheerleading uniforms which she did without complaint. Well…maybe a little complaint. Mom and Dad were holiday people and took special care to decorate for each season, including a Valentine Fairy tradition in February. In early years and until retirement to Florida, they loved to entertain and dance and attended many formal functions and not so formal ones. While he was commander for many units, she was the commander of the House, and so dubbed "Queen of the Kitchen". With her family roots from a farming family in Poland (present day Ukraine), she inherited her father's green thumb and could make anything grow. She was especially proud of her tomato vegetable garden in Germany.

After her stroke, Audrey made a gallant effort to recover and be independent again. Even in therapy she worried that she could not send graduation, birthday, and Christmas cards, or go out to buy the perfect presents for family and friends. Using the phone was difficult for her so she was saving all those calls for when she could return home. Now she is in her true home and while we were graced with 8 extra years, we will all miss her signing off with "Be careful, Be safe, I love you".

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Linda Shallcross of Orlando, FL, Karen DiPippa (John) of Little Rock, AR and Diane Shallcross-Stair (Richard) of Grimesland, NC; her brother, Jack Dupler of Pennsylvania; nephews and nieces: grandchildren: Joel (Amanda), Andrew (Morgan), Micah (Kelly), Nikolai (Cydney) and great grandchildren: Paige, Liliana, Thatcher, Italy, Greenlee, and Poppy, and a granddaughter arriving in August. In addition to her husband of 54 years, Col. George W. Shallcross, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Shallcross.

A graveside service of remembrance was held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Beverly Hills, with Fr. Sojan Punakkattu of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs. A special thanks to Wayne Dupler and family for their support, prayers and kindness and all those too numerous to name, who showed her special care. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to organizations that support veterans their families, animal rescue or . Arrangements are under the care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness.

