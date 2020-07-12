Audrey Vogel, 88, loved and admired by family and friends for her sweet kindness, generosity, and infectious smile, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care on July 7th. A native of Wisconsin, she and her husband Ken (deceased), moved from Milwaukee to Coconut Creek, Florida in 1975, to enjoy the heat and sunny skies. In 2000 they retired to Crystal River, relishing the quiet serenity of Citrus County. The Meadowcrest community afforded Audrey community volunteer opportunities as well as park walks and water aerobics with friends. Sampling local cuisine with "The Lunch Bunch" was a special time. Her own great cooking and entertaining skills will be missed by all.
She is survived by daughter Terrill (Jim) McAdams, sons Ronald (Brenda) and Kurt (Nikkie) Vogel, grandchildren Brandy Ayers, Jennifer Van Der Beek Vogel, Lucas and Brandon Vogel, and great grandchildren Logan and Piper Ayers.
She goes to rest in the light of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted for the ministries of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy. Hernando, FL 34442, and Vitas Healthcare Hospice.
