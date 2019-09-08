Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monsignor Avelino Garcia. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 6 Roosevelt Boulevard Beverly Hills , FL View Map Send Flowers Vigil 7:00 PM Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 6 Roosevelt Boulevard Beverly Hills , FL View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 6 Roosevelt Boulevard Beverly Hills , FL View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 6 Roosevelt Boulevard Beverly Hills , FL View Map Burial 11:00 AM Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Avenue N. Clearwater , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Monsignor Avelino Garcia, 75, a retired priest of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, passed away early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, at Bon Secours Maria Manor, St. Petersburg. He was well-known for his kindly, personable manner and was well-loved by many whom he served during his 51 years of priestly ministry.

Monsignor Garcia was born to Dionisio and Josefa (Roman) Garcia in Tabara, Zamora, Spain. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 21, 1968 for the Diocese of Astorga, Spain, where he assisted in several rural parishes until being released to provide pastoral ministry to the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 1972. He first served as Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto, and as Coordinator of the Spanish Apostolate and the Ministry to Migrant Farmworkers in Manatee County. He officially became a priest of the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 1978.

Monsignor Garcia later served as Parochial Vicar of Incarnation Parish, Tampa (1975-1979) and Corpus Christi Parish, Temple Terrace (1979-1980). He was then assigned to St. Clement, Plant City, where he served as Parochial Administrator from 1980-1984 and as Pastor from 1984-1985.

In January 1985, Monsignor Garcia was granted permission by Bishop Larkin to serve as an Air Force Chaplain, a role which he fulfilled for 21 years, serving in Washington, D.C. and in the Azores (Portugal). He returned to the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 2006 and was assigned as Pastor of Transfiguration Parish, St. Petersburg (2006-2011). During that time, he was granted the papal honor of Chaplain of His Holiness by Pope Benedict XVI, in December 2008, with the honorary title of "Monsignor." In 2011, he was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Beverly Hills, where he served until his retirement in July 2016. Monsignor Garcia continued to reside in Citrus County until experiencing declining health earlier this past spring.

Monsignor Garcia was predeceased by his parents and two of his brothers, Candido and Marcial Garcia. Surviving family members include Monsignor Garcia's brother, Aureliano Garcia, and nieces, Begonia Garcia, and Maria del Carmen Garcia, and nephews Jose Luis Garcia, Andres Garcia and Manuel Garcia.

All funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Boulevard, Beverly Hills and are as follows:

- Visitation: Monday, September 9, 2019, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

- Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.

- Visitation: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:30am – 12:00 pm

- Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:00 p.m.

Bishop Robert Lynch will be the Main Celebrant.

Burial will take place on Wednesday September 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family of Msgr. Avelino Garcia, c/o the Chancellor's Office, Diocese of St. Petersburg, P.O. Box 40200, St. Petersburg, FL 33743-0200. Monsignor Avelino Garcia, 75, a retired priest of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, passed away early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, at Bon Secours Maria Manor, St. Petersburg. He was well-known for his kindly, personable manner and was well-loved by many whom he served during his 51 years of priestly ministry.Monsignor Garcia was born to Dionisio and Josefa (Roman) Garcia in Tabara, Zamora, Spain. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 21, 1968 for the Diocese of Astorga, Spain, where he assisted in several rural parishes until being released to provide pastoral ministry to the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 1972. He first served as Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto, and as Coordinator of the Spanish Apostolate and the Ministry to Migrant Farmworkers in Manatee County. He officially became a priest of the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 1978.Monsignor Garcia later served as Parochial Vicar of Incarnation Parish, Tampa (1975-1979) and Corpus Christi Parish, Temple Terrace (1979-1980). He was then assigned to St. Clement, Plant City, where he served as Parochial Administrator from 1980-1984 and as Pastor from 1984-1985.In January 1985, Monsignor Garcia was granted permission by Bishop Larkin to serve as an Air Force Chaplain, a role which he fulfilled for 21 years, serving in Washington, D.C. and in the Azores (Portugal). He returned to the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 2006 and was assigned as Pastor of Transfiguration Parish, St. Petersburg (2006-2011). During that time, he was granted the papal honor of Chaplain of His Holiness by Pope Benedict XVI, in December 2008, with the honorary title of "Monsignor." In 2011, he was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Beverly Hills, where he served until his retirement in July 2016. Monsignor Garcia continued to reside in Citrus County until experiencing declining health earlier this past spring.Monsignor Garcia was predeceased by his parents and two of his brothers, Candido and Marcial Garcia. Surviving family members include Monsignor Garcia's brother, Aureliano Garcia, and nieces, Begonia Garcia, and Maria del Carmen Garcia, and nephews Jose Luis Garcia, Andres Garcia and Manuel Garcia.All funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Boulevard, Beverly Hills and are as follows:- Visitation: Monday, September 9, 2019, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.- Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.- Visitation: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:30am – 12:00 pm- Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:00 p.m.Bishop Robert Lynch will be the Main Celebrant.Burial will take place on Wednesday September 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family of Msgr. Avelino Garcia, c/o the Chancellor's Office, Diocese of St. Petersburg, P.O. Box 40200, St. Petersburg, FL 33743-0200. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close