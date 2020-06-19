It is with great sadness, that the family of Azucena Maria "Susie" Pardo, announces her passing on June 15th, 2020. After a long beautiful life on earth, she died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, her "Angel on Earth" Lee Anne and the care of VITAS Hospice at her home.
She was born on September 11th, 1928 in Havana, Cuba as the daughter of Commodore Joaquin Varela and Susana Matilda "Miimi" Vieytes-Varela.
In 1949 she met the love of her life, H.G. Pardo and they were married in Chicago, Illinois on June 16th, 1951. We pray that our God has taken her to reunite with her beloved husband just in time for their 69th Wedding Anniversary. They were married in their Catholic faith in the U.S, returned to Cuba for the birth of their son, Huvi and once again returned to the U.S. in 1959 never to return to their homeland. Proudly becoming American citizens, they lived in Miami, Florida, Brinkley, Arkansas, where their daughter Susan was born and then made Crystal River, Florida their final home in 1971.
As a young professional in Cuba, Susie owned an educational academy and taught English reading and writing. She was a very talented piano player and a professional seamstress that was well respected in every hometown she lived. She also went to work at Sears Roebuck & Co. "part-time" just for Christmas and ended up retiring from Sears 29 years later.
But her best and most rewarding job of all, was taking care of her family and especially her grandson, Ryan.
She would be the first to plan the family gatherings, vacations and any excuse to celebrate someone she loved. She will always be fondly remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend to many. She lived her life dedicated to those she loved. Always being a compassionate, supportive and giving soul.
Susie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind the most beautiful memories of her life lived with a passionate love for family and life itself. Her smiling eyes will forever remain in the hearts of those that will miss her dearly.
Susie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Capt. Jack "Pupi" Varela and her infant son, Left to cherish her memory are her son, Huvi M. Pardo and wife Malinda of Crystal River, daughter Susan Mullen and husband Brad of Citrus Hills, Godson Jack Varela of Miami, her grandson Ryan Grow of Citrus Hills, sister- in-law Margarita Varela of Miami, and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and loving life long freinds.
Catholic funeral Mass will be held at St. Scholastica in Homosassa, FL on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with attendance beginning at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service immediately following at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
Memorial Contributiions in Mrs. Pardo's honor may be gifted to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Baldwin Brothers, Ocala, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.