Barbara A. Schaffter, 90, quietly completed her life's journey with family and friends presentat her home in Homosassa, FLon Monday, May 11, 2020.

Barb was born December 20, 1929 in Chippewa Lake, OH to Russell Oscar Rufener(1904-1984) and Laverne Irene (Lance) (1906-1996). Her great-great grandparents John Rufener (1824-1910) and wife Magdalena Boss (1826-1905) came to the U.S. from Bluemenstein, Switzerland circa 1856 along with her great grandfather John (1850-1933) of Sterling, OHwho married Mary Ramsier (1858-1942). Her grandparentswere Frederick Joseph (1879-1963) andhis wife Ida Eliza (Rapkin) (1887-1957)of Hannibal, OH.

Barb graduated from Rittman High School in the class of 1948,raising her family first in Rittman and later in Wadsworth, OH before moving to Florida in 1972.She always liked a good card game, enjoyedadventurous traveling, loved spoiling her cats, andtreasured spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wade Austin Schaffter (1927-1974),parents,sister Katie Lou (Dague) (1928-2013) of Rittman, and dear friend Eugene "Gene" Guiney (1922-1998).Surviving are sisterIdabelle Mae (Andrews) of Eagle Point, OR;daughter Janice Ann (Thomas) Bailey of Homosassa; sons Gary Austin (Kimberly) of Springboro, OH and Lawrence Allan of Tampa. FL; grandchildren, Ashley Marissa (Kyle) Vaughn of Nome, AK, Zachary Austin of Culver City, CA, and Hannah J. Morgan of Columbus, OH.; and many extended family and friends.

A service for family and friendswill be held at a later date. Burial will be at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL. For online registry book, obituary, and condolences, visit https://baldwincremation.com/ocala/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barb's name to:Hardin's Haven cat rescue, P.O. Box 924, Inverness, FL 34451

