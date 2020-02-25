|
|
Barbara Ann Waitkevich, 78, of Hernando, FL passed away February 23, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Barbara was born December 4, 1941 in Boston, MA, daughter of George and Henrietta O'Kane. She moved to Hernando in 1992 from Foxboro, MA. While raising her children, she worked night shift and went back to school to earn her degree in nursing. She retired as the head nurse of the Norwood Hospital Maternity Ward. Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she gave her time volunteering in the gift shop and with the Knights of Columbus blood drives. She also volunteered at the Family Resource Center in Hernando and was a Citrus County First Responder. Barbara was a past president of the Meadowview Home Owners Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings George O'Kane, Marjorie O'Kane and Christine O'Kane. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Edmund Waitkevich, Jr. of Hernando, FL; three children, Jerrold MacFarland, Cheryl Maguire (Steve), and Harold MacFarland (Marc); seven step-children, Diane Lang (Thomas), Patricia Waitkevich, Mark Waitkevich (Darlene), Sharon O'Neil (Paul), Stephen Waitkevich (Wendy), Kevin Waitkevich (Patricia), and Kenneth Waitkevich (Jennifer); siblings, Joan Caruso (Carl), Jack O'Kane (Carol), and Carol O'Kane; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home. Funeral Mass and interment will be in Massachusetts. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. Heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020