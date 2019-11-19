Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Barbara Beatty


1934 - 2019
Barbara B. Beatty, 85, of Crystal River passed away Friday November 15, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice. She was born April 14, 1934 to Mrs. Viola and Mr. C. Matthew Baker in Lakeland, FL. She came to Crystal River 47 years ago from Hartsville, SC. Mrs. Beatty attended Gulf to Lake Baptist Church and was a retired Citrus Memorial Hospital payroll administrator. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother, her family was always most important in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clifford Baker, daughter Nina Tyson, and her granddaughter Anne Hollander. Her surviving family members are daughter Judith Lynn Pattinson and husband Jeff, sons John H. Beatty and wife Susan, James H. Beatty and fiancé Rachel, son-in-law George Tyson, brother Warren Baker and wife Annelyn, sister Peggy Farence, sister-in-law Jan Baker, grandchildren G.T. Tyson and wife Natalie, Laura Crocker and husband Ian, Daniel Beatty, Glenn Beatty and wife Ryan, Ryan Beatty and Dax Tyson. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday November 20th in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lakeland, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
