Barbara Ficara

Barbara Jean Ficara of Floral City, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on June 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Barbara was born in Ronkonkoma, NY on February 5, 1948 to the late John and Helen (Creo) Aloia. On January 31, 1970 she married Santo Joseph Ficara with whom she shared 33 years of marriage until his passing on December 17, 2003. Barbara and Santo made Citrus County their home 32 years ago after relocating from Valrico, FL. A Catholic by faith, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially loved gardening. Barbara liked Disney and going to Disney Springs with friends.
Those left to mourn Barbara's passing include her son, Michael Ficara (Louise) of Inverness, FL; daughter, Michelle Ficara (Manuel) of Big Pine Key, FL; brother, Michael Aloia; sisters: Susan Kitson, Patty Ocuto, Helen Leserra; grandchildren: Michelle Dustin, Marisol Jaimes; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara will also be missed by her 2 Boxers: Bella and Dakota.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends may join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband Santo at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barbara's memory to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
