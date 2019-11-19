|
|
Barbara L. Fosse (Jacobsen) passed into Glory November 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Born April 1, 1938 in New York City, daughter of John and Helen Jacobsen, she grew up in Yonkers. She was preceded by her loving husband John in 2017 after 58 years of marriage. She and John lived and raised their family in Westchester County, New York. She resided in Florida the past 18 years.
Barbara was very active in her community and church. Before retiring to Florida, she worked as a real estate agent in Scarsdale and Banquet Manager at the White Plains Hotel. In both New York and Florida, she was very involved in the Lutheran church serving on church council, alter guild, women's committee and shared her beautiful singing voice in the choir. In Florida, she was president of the Citrus Hills Women's Club and loved playing Bunko with her friends.
Barbara was a lovely and gracious hostess. She loved to entertain, planning and giving themed parties at their home which were fun and memorable. Her attention to detail made it all sparkle. Home was where the family always gathered for holidays and celebrations or just a Sunday for cooking, football or poolside relaxing.
She leaves behind four children, Deborah (Ted) Maas, Paul (Kathy), Brian and Janet Fosse, three grandchildren, Capt. Paul Jr. (Jillian), Kaitlyn, Jacob Fosse, a great grandson, James Donald Fosse and a sister, Paula Bacon.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, Florida on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by lunch in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Arrangements handled by Heinz Funeral Home and Cremation, 2507 Highway 44 W, Inverness, FL 34453.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019