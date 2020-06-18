Barbara J. Raper
Barbara J. Raper, 79 of Hernando, FL passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born December 12, 1940 in Charleston, SC and came to the area 29 years ago from Orlando, FL. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years Ted Raper, her son Randy Johnson, her daughters Kelly Mullins and husband Gene and Sharon Matthews, a brother Roland Brown and wife Cheri, sisters Harriet Longo and Carol Ann King, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor by the family. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
