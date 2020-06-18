Barbara J. Raper, 79 of Hernando, FL passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born December 12, 1940 in Charleston, SC and came to the area 29 years ago from Orlando, FL. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years Ted Raper, her son Randy Johnson, her daughters Kelly Mullins and husband Gene and Sharon Matthews, a brother Roland Brown and wife Cheri, sisters Harriet Longo and Carol Ann King, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor by the family. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years Ted Raper, her son Randy Johnson, her daughters Kelly Mullins and husband Gene and Sharon Matthews, a brother Roland Brown and wife Cheri, sisters Harriet Longo and Carol Ann King, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor by the family. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.