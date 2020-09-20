Barbara Joan Richie, 84 of Inverness, passed away September 16, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Barbara was born in Englewood, NJ, on August 29, 1936, to the late William J. and Florence (Ebbighausen) Byrnes. She came to Citrus County in 1972 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a telephone service representative for both Bell South and United Telephone Companies with a combined 35 years of service before retirement.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Mike (Kim) Richie, Hernando, FL; David (Melanie) Richie, Apollo Beach, FL; Tim (Joanna) Richie, Ocala, FL; Terri (Kirsten) Richie, Crystal River, FL. 1 brother, Jim Byrnes; a special cousin/sister, Gail Hayes; 7 grandchildren: Chad, Brian, Rae, Kristen, Chase, Logan, and Reece; 2 great grandchildren: Cash and Austyn. Her adopted dachshund T.K. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard on Feb. 25, 2006 and her brother, William Brynes.

Barbara was an avid bowler. She bowled in a woman's league, at Sportsman's bowl, Inverness for decades. After retirement she enjoyed golf too. "Barb" loved a good book, enjoyed crochet, and loved her "one-arm bandits" the slot machines. A generous lady with a tremendous heart, spent lots of time volunteering and helping others. She had the opportunity to travel extensively while Dick was alive in their RV, as well as, numerous trips she took with family and friends. She also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her fellow retirees from the phone company. Her thoughts; I had a full life, blessed with a wonderful family and the very best friends. We believe she crossed all items of "the bucket list" and was ready to join all that preceded her.

The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness with Rev. Tom Beaverson, pastor of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness officiating. Her urn will be placed in Florida National Cemetery beside her husband at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store