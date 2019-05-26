Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ciampa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Ciampa


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Ciampa Obituary
Mrs. Barbara L Ciampa, age 98 of Lecanto, Florida, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Lecanto. She was born January 24, 1921 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Percy and Bernice (Beer) Maggs. She was an Army Nurse during WWII, and she worked as a school nurse for many years.
Mrs. Ciampa was preceded in death by her husband, U. J. Ciampa, who passed away in 2009. Survivors include sons, Mike (Pat) Ciampa of Homosassa and Robert (Orella) Ciampa of New Carlisle, OH; sisters-in-law Eleanor Castelano of Burlington, MA and Grace Ciampa of Medford, MA; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest with her husband on May 21, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now