Mrs. Barbara L Ciampa, age 98 of Lecanto, Florida, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Lecanto. She was born January 24, 1921 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Percy and Bernice (Beer) Maggs. She was an Army Nurse during WWII, and she worked as a school nurse for many years.
Mrs. Ciampa was preceded in death by her husband, U. J. Ciampa, who passed away in 2009. Survivors include sons, Mike (Pat) Ciampa of Homosassa and Robert (Orella) Ciampa of New Carlisle, OH; sisters-in-law Eleanor Castelano of Burlington, MA and Grace Ciampa of Medford, MA; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest with her husband on May 21, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019