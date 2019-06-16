Barbara Lucille Holstein, age 94, Inverness, Florida passed away June 13, 2019 in the Arbor Trail Rehabilitation Center under the care of Vitas Hospice. Mrs Holstein was born October 23,1924 in Charleston, WV to the late Enoch L. and Mamie (Harmon) Goff and moved to Citrus County from Brooksville, FL in 2015. She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith.

Barbara loved West Virginia. She thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and taking in the natural beauty of the rural areas of the state. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and was always helping her neighbors in need. She had a delightful sense of humor and laughter filled her home.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert B. Holstein, D.O. and his wife Jean, who reside in Venice, FL; 4 grandchildren: Scott, Stacy, Bobbie, and Tommy and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Judy Gail Seats and Sherry Jean Campbell and her grandson, Henry.

Following cremation, her urn will be laid to rest in the family plot at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Cremation care under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.

